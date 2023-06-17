First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

