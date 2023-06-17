First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.