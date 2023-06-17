First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

