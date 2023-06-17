First Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC opened at $34.04 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.51). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $106.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

