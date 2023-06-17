First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) vs. NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Critical Comparison

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NMI and First Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $523.34 million 4.03 $292.90 million $3.50 7.24 First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.11 -$17.49 million ($0.35) -2.60

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NMI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

97.2% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NMI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NMI has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 56.26% 18.75% 12.01% First Acceptance -3.97% -18.90% -3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NMI and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 4 2 0 2.33 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

NMI currently has a consensus target price of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given NMI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

NMI beats First Acceptance on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

