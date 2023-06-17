First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Acceptance Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FACO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. First Acceptance has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $34.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.06.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

