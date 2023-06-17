Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 755,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 430.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of Finning International stock remained flat at $29.58 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.