Financial Review: Wag! Group (PET) versus The Competition

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Wag! Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -18.67% -34.22% -2.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $65.82 million -$38.57 million -1.27 Wag! Group Competitors $543.81 million $14.05 million 380.44

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wag! Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wag! Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 202 890 1465 65 2.53

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.36%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Wag! Group rivals beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

