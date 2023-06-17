Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 7,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity New Millennium ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period.

About Fidelity New Millennium ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

