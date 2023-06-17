Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

