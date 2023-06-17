Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 2.57% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,568,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7,376.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FBCV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.80. 13,725 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $112.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

