Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stock Position Lifted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $988,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS FBCG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 124,691 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $437.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

