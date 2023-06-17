FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FG Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

FG Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148. FG Financial Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $38,097.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,433,452.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

