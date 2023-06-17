FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at FG Financial Group

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,097.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares in the company, valued at $10,433,452.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FGF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FG Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

