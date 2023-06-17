Fetch.ai Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $161.58 million and approximately $31.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00044191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,211,879 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

