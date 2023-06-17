Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $162.94 million and $24.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,211,879 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

