Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Stock Performance

FAMI stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,974. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. Its products include Shiitake, Mu Er, cotton, corn, and other products. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wang in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

