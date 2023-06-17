FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.38

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001426 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $52.39 million and approximately $219.65 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.3840238 USD and is down -57.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $185.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

