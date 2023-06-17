Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 765,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,933,000 after buying an additional 265,920 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,435. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

