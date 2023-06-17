Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 765,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,933,000 after buying an additional 265,920 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,435. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.