Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 755,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Express has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $383.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Express

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 127,863.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 59,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Featured Stories

