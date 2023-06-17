Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 369.0 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $39.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

