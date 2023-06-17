Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Announces Earnings Results

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.00) by $13.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100, an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

