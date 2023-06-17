EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) General Counsel Francine Sullivan Sells 11,819 Shares

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
EVgo Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $4.39 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
