EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) General Counsel Francine Sullivan Sells 11,819 Shares

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EVgo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $4.39 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EVgo by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

