Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $26.20 Average PT from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Everi Trading Down 1.3 %

EVRI opened at $14.75 on Friday. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Analysts predict that Everi will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 1,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Rating

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

