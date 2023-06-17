Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $192.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.35. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.