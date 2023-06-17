Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

