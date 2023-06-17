Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,320 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,783 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in CBRE Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.