Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,210 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

