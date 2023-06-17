Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.66.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.