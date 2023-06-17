Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $289.68 and a 1 year high of $456.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.91. The company has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.