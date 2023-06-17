Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

