Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $12.16 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.