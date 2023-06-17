Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after buying an additional 513,580 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 309.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 451,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.8 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.



