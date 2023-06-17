Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,350 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

