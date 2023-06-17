European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.12 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins cut European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

