Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 1.8 %

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Articles

