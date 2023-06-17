Ergo Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004662 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $86.87 million and $452,533.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,440.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00290534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00515004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00057891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00402767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,472,418 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

