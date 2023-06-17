Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eramet Trading Up 0.1 %

ERMAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.79. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Eramet has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eramet in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eramet Company Profile

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

