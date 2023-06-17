Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. Approximately 53,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy sold 6,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total value of C$44,647.53.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

