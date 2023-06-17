Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 265,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 80,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

