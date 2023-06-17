EPR Properties (EPR) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on July 17th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 138.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

