Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Acquires A$10,675.98 in Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Rating) insider David Johnstone acquired 135,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,675.98 ($7,213.50).
Envirosuite Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
About Envirosuite
