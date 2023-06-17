Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 484,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,224.0 days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

Entra ASA stock remained flat at $12.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

