Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $84.38

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.38 and traded as low as $80.22. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 23,339,735 shares trading hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

