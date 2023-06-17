Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 20th.

Energy Focus Trading Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,041. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

