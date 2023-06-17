Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enel Stock Performance

ENLAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 109,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,768. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Enel has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

