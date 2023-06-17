Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Endesa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELEZY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. 11,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Separately, Barclays lowered Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

