Empowered Funds LLC Sells 13,053 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skyline Champion worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.6 %

SKY traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 717,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,086. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.66. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.