Empowered Funds LLC Sells 10,845 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,245. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

