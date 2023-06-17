Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,689. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

