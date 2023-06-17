Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Encore Wire worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.07. 538,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.17. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.96 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

